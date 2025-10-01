Bombardier Defense Delivers Ninth Global Aircraft for Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) Program

Bombardier Defense has announced the delivery of a ninth Bombardier Global aircraft to the United States Air Force.

The delivery is the latest in a long-standing and successful partnership between the USAF and Bombardier Defense, and it was honored with a celebration at Hanscom Air Force Base in early September, 2025.

The fleet of BACN aircraft, called E-11A in the Air Force, act as a specialized communications platform that enables enhanced interoperability and situational awareness, providing high-altitude communications gateways.

The Bombardier Global fleet has served the USAF through applications like:

Performing critical communications missions around the world

Bridging voice and tactical data between air and land forces

Navigating obstacles such as mountains, rough terrain or distance.

“At Bombardier Defense, we are honored to see our reliable, high-performing Global aircraft serve the United States Air Force in critical missions worldwide through the BACN program,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, executive vice president, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Defense.

Gallagher added, “We are grateful for the longstanding trust of the U.S. Air Force, and we look forward to continuing to support the operational needs of the United States.”