MQ-9B SkyGuardian Completes First Flight in Belgium

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) has announced that the first of four MQ-9B SkyGuardians ordered by Belgian Defence made its maiden flight in Belgium on September 23.

The flight followed the aircraft’s arrival at Florennes Air Base in August.

“This event ushers in a new era of information dominance for Belgium,” said GA-ASI CEO Linden Blue, “MQ-9B is the world’s premiere remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) system, delivering intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) in a high-endurance unmanned platform.”

The first flight in Belgium follows a busy year of preparation for the RPA’s Acceptance Test Procedures in July at GA-ASI’s test facilities in Southern California, which included the aircraft’s actual first flight in February.

18 Belgian Air Force personnel completed initial MQ-9B training at GA-ASI’s Flight Test & Training Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota. They also underwent live flight training at its Desert Horizon Flight Operations Facility in El Mirage, California.

“With the MQ-9B SkyGuardian, Belgium enters a new era of ISR capability. This achievement reflects not only technological progress, but also the strength of our collaboration with General Atomics—built on mutual understanding, trust, and a shared commitment to operational excellence,” said Air Chief, Major General Geert De Decker.

Belgium is one of the first European countries to receive the MQ-9B, along with the U.K. Royal Air Force (RAF).

Earlier this year, MQ-9B became the first large RPA to obtain a Military Type Certificate (MTC), which was granted by the U.K.’s Military Aviation Authority for Protector (the RAF MQ-9B model).

MTC confirms that MQ-9B is safe to operate in civil airspace without geographic restrictions, including over populous areas. The platform also provides pole-to-pole satellite control and de-icing capabilities to enable missions in harsh conditions, like the Arctic.

Other countries that have selected MQ-9B include:

MQ-9B has also been featured in various U.S. Navy exercises, including: