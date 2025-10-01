Lockheed Martin Sikorsky Gets 5-Year Contract to Build Helicopters for the U.S. Marine Corps

The U.S. Navy has awarded Lockheed Martin Sikorsky a $10.855 billion contract to build up to 99 CH-53K King Stallion helicopters for the U.S. Marine Corps over five years. This contract is the largest order to date for the aircraft.

The award will ensure consistent deliveries of the CH-53K King Stallion helicopters between 2029 and 2034 and sustain thousands of jobs in production at Sikorsky and across its supply chain.

"This award reflects trust and confidence in Sikorsky to deliver these technologically advanced, heavy-lift helicopters that will revolutionize the Marine Corps' operational capabilities by adding unrivaled power, performance, survivability and dependability to the fleet," said Rich Benton, Sikorsky vice president and general manager.

Benton added, "The multi-year contract enables Sikorsky to partner with the Department of the Navy to drive long-term affordability, optimize production efficiencies and stabilize our supply chain and workforce, ensuring the Marines maintain the strategic advantage with the CH-53K in a rapidly evolving battlespace."

The contract combines five separate aircraft orders—defined as Lots 9-13—into a five-year multi-year procurement, ensuring price predictability and consistent flow of materials from 267 CH-53K suppliers across 37 states, and 17 suppliers from eight countries.

The contract allows the U.S. Government to buy a maximum of 99 CH-53K aircraft for the Marine Corps or to fulfill orders from international military customers.

Sikorsky has delivered 20 CH-53K aircraft to the Marine Corps. An additional 63 aircraft (Lots 4-8) are in various stages of production and assembly.

"This contract represents a huge win for the entire CH-53K team," said Col. Kate Fleeger, program manager, H-53 Heavy Lift Helicopter Program Office (PMA-261).

Fleeger continued, "The contract allows Sikorsky to bundle purchase orders from suppliers to achieve better pricing and pass the savings on to the government, giving us the ability to provide dependable delivery to the fleet and a consistent and predictable timeline for the transition from the CH-53E to the CH-53K."

The U.S. Marine Corps has transitioned one CH-53K fleet squadron and, to support operational requirements, has CH-53K aircraft flying at:

One developmental test squadron

One operational test squadron

One training squadron

Sikorsky designed the CH-53K helicopter to achieve the following for the Marine Corps:

Maintain lift requirements for today's battlefield

Transport troops, supplies and heavy equipment forces across a contested environment

Survive hazardous circumstances

The Department of the Navy declared Full Rate Production for the CH-53K program in December 2022. The U.S. Marine Corps' Program of Record remains at 200 CH-53K aircraft.