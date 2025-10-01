Oklahoma’s Skydweller Aero and U.S. Navy Complete Solar-Powered Flight

Skydweller Aero has completed a historic three-day solar-powered unmanned flight in partnership with the U.S. Navy.

The Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics (ODAA) shared its congratulations with Skydewller Aero, as the aerospace company is based in Oklahoma.

The 74-hour flight signifies a milestone advancement in unmanned aircraft systems and technology. The solar-electric plane’s flight demonstrates the potential for solar-powered operations over long durations to support applications like:

Conducting extended ocean patrols

Tracking vessel movements

Gathering critical information without fuel

The flight was made possible after years of engineering and testing led by Skydweller’s global headquarters in Oklahoma City.

“This accomplishment by Skydweller Aero shows how Oklahoma’s aerospace sector is delivering innovative solutions with global impact,” said Grayson Ardies, executive director of ODA,. “We’re excited to support companies like Skydweller that are advancing unmanned flight and strengthening America’s leadership in aerospace technology.”

During the mission, the Skydweller aircraft achieved the following:

Stayed airborne using only solar energy

Operated autonomously under human supervision

Securely transmitted imagery and data from above the open ocean.

As the aircraft is designed to remain aloft for up to 90 days, it could potentially offer new opportunities for defense and humanitarian missions, such as enhancing search-and-rescue operations and stopping illegal fishing.

RuthAnne Darling, director of the Department of Defense’s Operational Energy Innovation Office, said, “This is the first time Skydweller’s solar-electric aircraft has flown continuously through a full diurnal cycle of sunshine and darkness, showing their energy budget closes under real-world conditions.”

Darling continued, “This was an important step to show that month-long operational flights in places like INDOPACOM are possible in reality — not just in modeling. Our office sponsors purposeful demonstrations like this to accelerate and transition innovative capabilities that project power with increased time on station and larger payloads, fostering sustained operational reach. We are excited by Skydweller’s success.”

“I am proud of Skydweller’s historic solar-powered flight, a groundbreaking milestone in aerospace innovation,” said Congresswoman Stephanie Bice (OK-5), “Their partnership with the U.S. Navy shows how Oklahoma continues to lead the way in developing technology that supports our military and strengthens national defense.”

Since 2020, Skydweller Aero and the U.S. military have partnered to mitigate security challenges including:

Drug trafficking

Illegal fishing

Maritime security

Border awareness

More flights are planned in the U.S. Southern Command’s operating region and along the U.S. southern border.