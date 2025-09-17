Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider Advances in Testing and Production

The newest iteration of Northrop Grumman’s B-21 Raider has arrived at Edwards Air Force Base after completing a successful test flight. The aircraft took off from the company’s Palmdale, CA manufacturing facility.

Since the second flight test aircraft has arrived, the Air Force and Northrop Grumman can continue testing the capabilities of the B-21. The next phase of flight test delves into the weapons and mission systems of the B-21.

An enhanced software package will showcase how Northrop Grumman will upgrade the B-21 fleet, ensuring it remains updated with cutting-edge weapons and diverse mission capability.

After testing the B-21’s ability to fly in extreme mission conditions, engineers are highlighting the B-21’s durability by simulating lifetimes of flight conditions. These test results continuously outperform digital modeling predictions.

How will the Air Force use the B-21?

Northrop Grumman is preparing the Air Force to operate and maintain the B-21 through its advanced training and sixth-gen fleet management tools. As an addition to the Air Force’s Formal Training Unit at Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota, the company will establish training capabilities and tools, such as:

Immersive labs

High-fidelity, full-motion simulators

Virtual spaces

Training content

These resources aim to help make it simpler to operate the B-21 for professions like:

Pilots

Maintenance staff

Weapons loaders

Support personnel

Northrop Grumman is currently developing the B-32 Fleet Management Tool, which will help future Air Force maintainers perform maintenance and sustainment activities. This tool will help maintain the B-21’s mission readiness, as it features:

Flight test data

Performance data

Sustainment experience across various systems

Northrop Grumman is accelerating delivery of the sixth-gen stealth bomber after consistently successful results from ground and flight tests as well as the program’s overall progress.