Panama to Acquire the Super Tucano as New Platform for National Air and Naval Service

Embraer and Panama have signed a contract for the acquisition of four A-29 Super Tucano aircraft. The fleet will be operated by the Panamanian National Air and Naval Service (SENAN, in Spanish) as a new surveillance and protection platform.

"It is an honor for Embraer to see another Latin American country choose the A-29 Super Tucano to leverage its surveillance, reconnaissance and protection capabilities. Panama’s choice of the Super Tucano, a world leader in its category, will certainly serve as a strong ally to support the country in its mission to maintain national sovereignty," said Bosco da Costa Junior, president and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security.

The announcement is part of the entity's program to structure and expand operational capacity. It also aims to benefit the country’s current national security project. With the signing of the contract, Panama becomes the eighth Latin American nation to choose the A-29 Super Tucano, along with:

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Ecuador

Paraguay

Uruguay

Dominican Republic

The Super Tucano has more than 600,000 flight hours. It has been selected by 22 air forces, and additional nations have shown interest in the platform due to its availability, reliability and low operating costs.

The Super Tucano operates in a wide range of missions, such as: