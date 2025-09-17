UltiMaker Introduces Secure Line from the S series, Defense-Grade 3D Printing

UltiMaker, a global company that provides 3D printing for defense, manufacturing and education, has announced the launch of its new Secure Line of 3D printing products built for defense and high-security environments.

The launch features the UltiMaker S6 Secure and UltiMaker S8 Secure, two 3D printing solutions designed for on-demand production capabilities across air, land and sea operations.

The Secure Line aims to help companies achieve decentralized, secure manufacturing that remains resilient and turns additive manufacturing into a deployable tactical asset. Built on UltiMaker’s platform, the S6 Secure and S8 Secure combine industrial performance with security features that adhere to modern defense IT standards.

“The Secure Line represents a strategic leap in making additive manufacturing a trusted and deployable asset for defense organizations,” said Andy Middleton, SVP EMEA and Global Marketing at UltiMaker.

Middleton continued, “By combining industrial-grade 3D printing with uncompromising security, the Secure Line enables the production of mission-critical components at the point of need, safely, reliably, and with full control over their data and infrastructure.”

The Secure Line features:

Air-gapped, USB-only workflows

No Wi-Fi

No external cameras

No unverified third-party devices

This reduces the risk of data theft, espionage and remote intrusion.

Key security features include:

Factory-flashed, tamper-resistant firmware

Encrypted and auditable file handling

Hardware-sealed components for field integrity

No cloud dependencies or external attack surfaces

These features allow full operational control and auditability, so defense forces can manufacture mission-critical components while maintaining data control, protection and system security.

The S6 Secure and S8 Secure aim to make industrial additive manufacturing capabilities previously only done in a lab possible on the field. With compact form factors and rugged construction, they enable:

Operation in mobile units, military bases and naval deployments

On-demand production of critical parts and tools

Minimized downtime and reduced dependency on vulnerable supply chains

“With Secure Line, we give defense organizations something they have not had before: industrial 3D printers they can fully trust anywhere in the world,” said Arjen Dirks, CTO at UltiMaker.

Dirks continued, “We designed our Secure Line products with security built into every layer and to meet internationally recognized standards, combining reproducibility and long-term reliability in a form that guarantees tactical capability in defense environments.”

With the UltiMaker Cheetah motion planner, high flow print cores and an improved feeder system, S6 Secure and S8 Secure improve both productivity and print quality. Combined engineering-grade materials in the UltiMaker Marketplace and multi-material printing capabilities, the Secure Line offers material flexibility in a secure environment for complex applications.

The Secure Line is manufactured in UltiMaker’s manufacturing facility in Zaltbommel, Netherlands, adhering to European standards for compliance, quality and data security.

For years, NATO-aligned organizations have used the UltiMaker 3D printing ecosystem for their parts production. Each Secure Line product is produced in limited batches and tailored to the specific requirements of Defense industry users.

Broad availability of the Secure Line for qualified defense and aerospace organizations is expected to begin immediately. UltiMaker offers a two-year UltiMakerCare service with every Secure Line printer, delivering support to defense users.