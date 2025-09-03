GA-ASI Acquires Achates Power, Inc. Assets for Engine Technology

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), specializing in unmanned aircraft systems and aerospace technologies, recently announced the acquisition of key assets, including a portfolio of patents and other intellectual property, from Achates Power, Inc., a San Diego-based innovator in advanced engine technology.

The acquisition strengthens GA-ASI’s capabilities in high-performance propulsion systems and underscores the company’s commitment to advancing propulsion technologies for its line of unmanned aircraft systems.

“We are excited to incorporate Achates Power’s opposed-piston engine technology into GA-ASI’s portfolio,” said David Alexander, president of GA-ASI.

Alexander continued, “Their advancements in green technology emission reduction, fuel efficiency and power density align perfectly with our mission to deliver innovative solutions for airborne platforms.”

Achates Power develops low-emission, fuel-efficient and high-power-density engines.

“Achates Power’s engine designs deliver exceptional value for applications requiring high efficiency and power density, particularly in environments with strict emissions regulations,” said Dave Crompton, CEO of Achates Power.

“We are proud that our technology will continue to thrive under GA-ASI, a company renowned for its technical excellence and diverse expertise,” Crompton added.