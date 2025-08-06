New NBAA-BACE Program Will Help Veterans Pursue Bizav Careers

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is unveiling a new initiative as part of its annual convention to help military veterans find career paths in business aviation.

NBAA’s inaugural, day-long Military Connect program will be held Oct. 15 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) during the 2025 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE). Admission is free for all active-duty military personnel.

The day will include sessions to help veterans navigate the transition to business aviation and network with prospective employers.

“There is a long history of military aviators bringing their leadership to business aviation,” said NBAA president and CEO Ed Bolen, “We’re excited to deepen these roots with a new program designed by veterans in our ranks to equip these patriots and military professionals with the knowledge, connections and confidence necessary to embark on fulfilling careers in our sector.”

The Military Connect program at NBAA-BACE will feature:

An education session designed to provide essential knowledge and guidance relevant to navigating the business aviation landscape

Targeted experiences on the NBAA-BACE exhibit floor

A military meet-up at the NBAA booth for networking

Special engagements at the NBAA-BACE Career Zone

The day will conclude with a final session to reinforce key takeaways and provide additional support for a successful transition.

Military Connect was designed by NBAA volunteer members who served in the military and had successful careers in the aviation industry.

“Developing this day to help veterans consider a future in business aviation was special for me,” said Executive Jet Management Assistant Director of Operations Chuck Stroman, who served in the Army and Air Force before entering the industry.

Stroman continued, “The NBAA-BACE Military Connect program was thoughtfully designed based on the typical needs and aspirations of transitioning service members. We want to help them learn about the career options available and resources available in business aviation.”