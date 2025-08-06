Embraer to Develop Partnership with Lithuania While Strengthening Presence Across Europe

Embraer is working with Lithuanian industry to establish long-term cooperation in aerospace and defense. This partnership follows Lithuania’s decision to select the C-390 Millennium military transport aircraft in June 2025.

Over the past few weeks, a delegation of experts from Embraer has traveled across Lithuania to meet with local industrial partners and visit several facilities. Their expertise spans several key areas, including maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), engineering, innovation, technological development and supply chain management.

“We have met with several Lithuanian industrial organizations and have observed their expertise and capabilities,” said Bosco da Costa Junior, president and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security, “We will contribute to Lithuania’s defense capabilities with the C-390 Millennium aircraft and also support the country’s industrial and technological development.”

Since the early 2000s, Embraer Defense and Security has steadily increased its presence in Europe through investments in defense companies, the establishment of industrial facilities and the expansion of its supplier network. Over 40% of the C-390’s supply chain is sourced from European partners.

Recently, Embraer has launched industrial cooperation projects with Portugal, the Netherlands, Austria, the Czech Republic and Sweden.

The C-390 Millennium is a next-generation aircraft designed to operate under demanding conditions, offering heightened speed, payload capacity and mission flexibility.

Its selection aligns Lithuania with a growing number of European and NATO allies including Portugal, Slovakia, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria, Czech Republic and Sweden who have also chosen the C-390.

The current fleet of C-390 Millennium in operation has demonstrated a mission capability rate of 93% and mission completion rates above 99%.

The C-390 performs missions including:



Transporting and dropping cargo and troops

Medical evacuation

Search and rescue

Firefighting and humanitarian missions

Operating on temporary or unpaved runways

Such as packed earth

Soil and gravel

The aircraft configured with air-to-air refueling equipment, with the designation KC-390, has already shown its aerial refueling capacity as a tanker and as a receiver by receiving fuel from another KC-390 using pods installed under the wings.