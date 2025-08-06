Joby and L3Harris To Pursue Defense Applications for Autonomous VTOL Aircraft

Joby Aviation, Inc. and L3Harris Technologies have announced they are exploring opportunities to develop a new aircraft class for defense applications.

The gas turbine hybrid vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft is designed for low-altitude missions and can be optionally piloted.

The collaboration leverages Joby’s existing commercial aircraft development program and manufacturing capabilities, combined with L3Harris’ expertise in platform missionization including sensors, effectors, communication and collaborative autonomy.

Flight testing is expected to start this fall with the companies planning to perform operational demonstrations during government exercises in 2026.

“The next generation of vertical lift technology enables long-range, crewed-uncrewed teaming for a range of missions,” said Jon Rambeau, president, Integrated Mission Systems, L3Harris.

Rambeau added, “We share a vision with Joby to deliver urgently required innovation by missionizing VTOL aircraft for defense applications.”

“We have worked closely with the Department of Defense over the past decade to give them a front row seat to the development of our dual-purpose technology, and we’re now ready to demonstrate and deploy it,” said JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO, Joby Aviation.

Bevirt continued, “Our country depends on companies like ours moving at pace, and we have the team, the technology and the platform to do just that.”

Joby is actively developing a gas turbine hybrid powertrain for its current S4 aircraft platform and has demonstrated aircraft-level autonomy following its acquisition of the autonomy division of Xwing in June 2024.

Joby has previously demonstrated, under government contract, a hybrid platform capable of long ranges, including an industry-first, 561-mile hybrid flight in June 2024.