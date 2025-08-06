Beechcraft M-346N Unveiled as Solution for U.S. Navy Undergraduate Jet Training System

Textron Aviation Defense LLC, a Textron Inc. company, announced its offering of the Beechcraft M-346N jet as a “ready-now” solution for the U.S. Navy Undergraduate Jet Training System (UJTS) program. The U.S. Navy has released several requests for information related to an upcoming request for proposals for a new aircraft for the UJTS program.

Textron Aviation Defense and Leonardo have entered into a teaming agreement to work together to meet the Navy’s requirements for its new jet trainer. The Beechcraft M-346N is part of a proven integrated training system based on the original M-346 aircraft developed by Leonardo.

More than 100 Leonardo M-346 aircraft are already meeting the student pilot training needs for fourth and fifth generation air forces worldwide, including at Italy’s International Flight Training School (IFTS).

“With our heritage deeply rooted in the strength and reliability of American manufacturing, the Beechcraft M-346N joins a proud lineup of aircraft built on 95 years of aviation excellence. The aircraft can be the cornerstone for the Navy’s future of undergraduate jet training, combining operationally proven performance with cutting-edge technologies” said Travis Tyler, president and CEO, Textron Aviation Defense.

Textron Aviation Defense, headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, manufactures Cessna and Beechcraft aircraft for military missions around the world. Since World War II, militaries have used these brands for high-performance training and tactical aircraft.

The Beechcraft M-346N—a twin-engine, tandem-seat aircraft with fully digital flight controls and avionics—is equipped with a fly-by-wire flight control system with quadruple redundancy, a human-machine interface with head-up display and large area display in each cockpit, hands on throttle and stick (HOTAS) controls and safety features like the automatic ground collision avoidance system (Auto-GCAS).

Fitted with two Honeywell F124-GA-200 turbofan engines, the M-346N delivers a high level of safety along with performance, including a maximum cruise speed of more than 590 knots and a service ceiling of 45,000 ft.

The aircraft’s aerodynamic design enables maneuverability and energy management, while the elevated rear cockpit gives instructors visibility in all phases of flight. The result is a trainer that bridges basic instruction and the high-performance world of carrier-based fighter operations.

The comprehensive M-346N integrated training ecosystem, which has been validated and continuously improved through the global operational experience of the M-346 integrated training system, is poised to provide the Navy with a complete solution that enhances student readiness and operational effectiveness while reducing training costs and risks.

The Beechcraft M-346N leverages the embedded training system avionics suite for basic-to-advanced tactical training emulating sensors, weapons and computer-generated forces. This enables students to interact in real-time through a live-virtual-constructive (LVC) training architecture that links aircraft in flight (Live), simulators (Virtual) and computer-generated friendly and adversary forces (Constructive).

The system also features adaptive training powered by artificial intelligence, which continuously analyzes student pilot performance data to personalize learning paths, automate evaluations and tailor instruction to individual strengths and areas for improvement.