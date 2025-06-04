C-130s Deliver US and Spanish Paratroopers to Latvia

The 37th Airlift Squadron conducted airlift operations in Latvia May 13-17 as part of exercise Swift Response 25, a multinational exercise aimed at testing NATO’s ability to deploy forces quickly across Europe.

SR25 is one of three major exercises under DEFENDER 25, an annual U.S. Army-led deployment and training event with 29 participating nations conducting exercise response operations and increasing interoperability alongside allies and partners.

“It was really great to work with our NATO allies in Latvia and from Spain. We were able to work with a lot of the host nation loading and unloading our aircraft and coordination for the ground movements there,” said Capt. Patrick Halloran, 37th Airlift Squadron chief of tactics.

Halloran added, “We were able to have a joint mixed formation of Airbus A400Ms’ and C-130J Super Hercules. We got to experience the similarities and differences of how our NATO partners operate which was really great to see.”

This exercise involved High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems Rapid Infiltration training, a field hospital exercise, live-fire exercises and five near-simultaneous airborne insertions across five countries: Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden, Finland and Norway.

The “Blue Tail Flies” focus during SR25 was delivering equipment and approximately 900 paratroopers from the Spanish Airborne Brigade and the U.S. Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade to training areas in and around Riga to support joint airborne operations in Latvia.

This exercise aimed to demonstrate the U.S. Army’s combat power to rapidly deploy and maneuver U.S. and Allied airborne forces across the High North and Baltics, reinforcing the ability to secure key terrain along NATO’s eastern flank through Joint Forceful entry.

“Joint forceful entry is a direct delivery of an airborne army unit to a specific location, usually heavily fortified, to seize territory,” Halloran said, “We also worked with the Latvian nationals to make the airdrops happen, we ended up dropping about 109 total jumpers into a drop zone in Latvia.”

SR25 brought U.S., allied and partner forces together to improve joint readiness and coordination, building trust between the nations involved. U.S. and allied paratroopers conducted integrated jumps, high-mobility infiltration training and rapid airfield seizures enabled by the 37th AS’s aircraft and crews.

Their support included low-level tactical flying and airdrop resupply and troop transport. These events highlighted critical capabilities in adverse environments coordinated with NATO and partner units on the ground.

The 37th AS’s participation demonstrated U.S. resolve to deliver combat power with speed and precision, reinforcing the Air Force’s commitment to defend NATO allies and deter aggression. SR25 proved allied forces remain lethal, ready and capable in a dynamic security environment.

“It was awesome to represent the 86th Airlift Wing in this large exercise like this and it was really a testament to what happens when we work together as a joint force and how much of a force multiplier working with our allies and partners are,” Halloran said.

He added, “Being able to use and grow our NATO relationships to deliver an effect like we did with SR25 and get those practice reps in is crucial so that when it's game time, we're ready and all on the same page and same team working together.”