Four Formula 1 race cars of the skies arrived at the Air Force Academy Thursday morning.

The brand-new T-19A planes are expected to form the foundation of the school’s first powered-flight aerobatics team, arriving in style, flying low over the academy with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach in one of the cockpits.

“If you’re used to sitting in a Mercedes or BMW, you’ll be right at home because that’s the quality of these things,” Wilsbach told a crowd gathered to celebrate the arrival of the planes

During a visit to the academy last year, Wilsbach said he asked a cadet about the school’s powered acrobatics planes and he learned the academy didn’t have any.

After some reflection, he realized that the GB1 GameBird, a U.S.-produced plane, would fit the bill. The GameBird, now known as the T-19A Kestrel in the Air Force, is fast with a cruising speed of 230 miles per hour. Pilots can also maintain control even when the plane slows below the speed needed to maintain level flight.

But Wilsbach didn’t expect the new planes could be delivered in less than a year, he said.

One of the new T-19A Kestrel planes arrives at the Air Force Academy on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. The four planes are the first powered acrobatic aircraft at the Air Force Academy. (Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

It was made possible through his friend, businessman and philanthropist Andrew McKenna, who worked to raise the money for the planes and purchase them. McKenna signed a contract for the planes about a month after Wilsbach spoke with him about his idea for bringing powered aerobatics to the school.

“If you’re used to sitting in a Mercedes or BMW, you’ll be right at home because that’s the quality of these things,” Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach told a crowd gathered to celebrate the arrival of the planes at the Air Force Academy on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. (Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

“These are basically Formula 1 race cars, and now we’re going to be put in the hands of the cadets. You all are the best in the world, and you deserve the best,” McKenna said.

McKenna noted that aviation had played a critical part in his life at a time when he needed it, and it taught him responsibility, attention to detail, risk management and preparation. It also helped him form key friendships, including with Superintendent Gen. Paul Moga.

Moga also addressed the crowd, noting that the new planes will supercharge the academy’s airmanship programs and present cadets with a new challenge, he said.

“When you take control of this aircraft, you’re not just learning stick and rudder basics, point-to-point navigation. You’re learning how to process data, manage risk and adapt under pressure and command the airspace,” he said.

The new planes are also expected to be a recruiting tool when they appear in airshows and aerobatic contests, Air Force leaders said.

Wilsbach left the cadets with a clear mandate to master the new planes.

“Be as hard on yourself as you can be to get to the point where you master this machine, do it safely,” Wilsbach said. “And then once you get to mastering this machine, you take it out on the road and bring back trophies.”

Cadets watch from the airfield as the four new T-19A Kestrel planes arrive at the Air Force Academy on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. They are the first powered acrobatic aircraft at the Air Force Academy. The aircraft will give the cadets the ability to further develop their airmanship. (Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

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