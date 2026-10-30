Lockheed Martin Lands 10-Year Deal To Build at Least 850 F-35 Jets. What To Know

Lockheed Martin has landed a 10-year F-35 deal. Here’s what readers should know:

The Department of War has signed a new long-term agreement with Lockheed Martin to manufacture hundreds of F-35 jets, which are assembled primarily its Fort Worth facility.

The deal follows a series of 2026 contracts and strong quarterly earnings for the aerospace company

Here are key takeaways:

Lockheed Martin has secured a 10-year agreement with the Department of War to produce at least 850 F-35 Lightning II jets, at a rate of 156 aircraft per year.

The deal, which includes spare parts and international orders, is subject to congressional approval and could generate $79 billion in economic activity, with Lockheed Martin self-funding at least $7 billion in program initiatives.

Second-quarter sales rose 11% to $20.1 billion, up from $18.2 billion a year earlier, with net earnings of $1.8 billion.

CEO Jim Taiclet said the company expects year-over-year sales growth of around 8% and raised its full-year financial guidance.

In May, the Department of War awarded Lockheed Martin’s Fort Worth division more than $879 million to support F-35 delivery schedules, part of over $1 billion in contracts awarded nationwide. The order covers missile launchers, bomb racks, gun systems, pylons and adapters for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy and foreign military customers plus non-U.S. Department of War participants.

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The source reporting referenced above was written and edited entirely by journalists.

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