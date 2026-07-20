US Concludes Fresh Strikes as Explosions Reported Across Iran

Washington/Tehran — The US military said it had concluded its latest wave of strikes on targets in Iran, marking the ninth consecutive night of attacks.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X that the operation targeted military command centres, air defence and coastal surveillance facilities, missile and drone launch sites and communications networks.

CENTCOM said the operation aimed to further degrade military capabilities that Iran has used to attack commercial shipping and civilian mariners in the Strait of Hormuz.

Following the start of the latest wave of strikes, local media in Iran reported explosions in several parts of the country.

According to the country's Tasnim news agency, explosions were reported in the northern city of Tabriz, the port city of Chabahar on the Gulf of Oman, Konarak in the south-eastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, the port city of Mahshahr in Khuzestan province and the Gulf port of Bandar Imam Khomeini.

Kuwait intercepts Iranian drones as sirens sound in Bahrain

Meanwhile, Tehran continued retaliatory attacks on countries hosting US military bases, with Kuwait saying early on Monday that its air defences intercepted hostile drones launched from Iran.

Air raid sirens also sounded again in Bahrain, another US ally that hosts US military forces, the country's Interior Ministry said.

The United States has resumed strikes on targets in Iran in recent days, while Tehran has responded with attacks on countries hosting US military bases across the region.

The escalating conflict has also heightened risks to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Early on Monday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a vessel was on fire in the waterway, adding that the cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.

The incident occurred about 8 nautical miles (15 kilometres) north-west of Kumzar, Oman, UKMTO said in an advisory. It advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution while it investigated the incident.

US military death toll in Iran war rises to 17

Washington is deploying additional fighter jets and aerial refuelling aircraft to the Middle East in response to the latest escalation, according to US media reports. The conflict over the strategic waterway, a key route for global energy supplies, has escalated again since the start of the month.

The US has also reported its highest military death toll in months over the past week. On Saturday, the US military announced the deaths of two service members in Iranian attacks, the first such fatalities reported since the early days of the conflict.

On Sunday, CENTCOM said another US service member had died on Saturday in northern Iraq while disposing of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone, bringing the confirmed US military death toll in the conflict to 17.

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