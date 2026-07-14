US and Iran Trade Strikes, Dispute Whether Hormuz Is Open

The U.S. and Iran exchanged fresh strikes overnight into Monday, prolonging a spate of tit-for-tat attacks at a time when the two nations offer conflicting statements over whether the Strait of Hormuz is open to shipping.

The latest wave follows a weekend escalation that saw the U.S. launch one of its heaviest bombardments on Iran since the two nations agreed to halt hostilities, in June, while Tehran widened its retaliation on Arab states. Military action has so far been limited to volleys of strikes and counter strikes, but the crescendo raises concerns that the fragile deal may eventually fall apart.

President Donald Trump added to the tensions Monday by asserting that the U.S. would “keep the strait” and “probably run it” while seeking payment for doing so. He did not lay out a time-frame or a plan for doing so.

“Maybe we’ll call it the guardian angel of the strait,” Trump said on Fox News. “When we do that, we’re going to be reimbursed because the other nations are very wealthy that are on our side, and we can’t be expected to do that for nothing.”

A day earlier, American forces carried out a new round of attacks aimed at degrading Iran’s ability to threaten shipping in the narrow waterway, with dozens of targets being hit, U.S. Central Command posted on X. Those included Iranian air-defense systems, coastal radar sites, and missile and drone capabilities.

Tehran retaliated Monday with attacks on U.S. allies in the Persian Gulf and beyond, targeting U.S. bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan and Oman, according to Iranian state media outlets. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said earlier that it had intercepted two vessels it viewed as endangering shipping in Hormuz by proceeding along an “illegal route.”

Centcom had said over the weekend that its forces struck about 140 targets under orders from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Iran said Monday the agreement with the U.S. has “undoubtedly entered a crisis phase” and that it won’t abide by its terms as long as the other party violates commitments. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said, however, that diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions are continuing and Iran recently held talks with Qatar and Oman, and has been in contact with Pakistan.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is planning a trip to Tehran, Baghaei added, saying details of the trip will be shared once it’s confirmed. Russia is a long-time supporter of Iran.

At the heart of the most recent round of hostilities is the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran was blamed for targeting multiple commercial vessels over the past week. The Islamic Republic sees any challenge to its authority in the strait as a breach of the memorandum of understanding — which charges it with “making arrangements” to ensure the safe passage of vessels — and insists that ships must obtain permission and follow approved routes.

Fears that renewed clashes may further disrupt flows drove oil prices up, with global benchmark Brent approaching $80 a barrel before it pared back some of the move. The contract is up 3.6% at $78.73.

Iran and the U.S. were at odds over the weekend on the status of the Hormuz Strait. Tehran said it would be closed “until further notice” while Centcom declared it open to all vessels and said the U.S. military was prepared to ensure freedom of navigation.

The Joint Maritime Information Center, a global monitoring body, said Sunday it was still possible to transit the strait’s southern route.

A handful of ships have passed through the Strait of Hormuz in secret in recent days. Six carriers transited Hormuz on Sunday with their transponders turned off, according to preliminary Kpler data analyzed by Bloomberg News. Axios reported that some 20 commercial vessels managed to transit the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with the U.S. military, citing a U.S. official.

“Clearly, the risk is that this escalates to levels seen early in the war, where neighboring countries and their energy infrastructure are also targeted,” ING analysts including Warren Patterson wrote.

Tehran’s recent retaliation has mostly focused on U.S. military interests in the Gulf. Iranian media said strikes included U.S. Army positions in Kuwait, missile depots and fuel storage tanks at Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan, and the U.S. military’s drone command and control centers at a U.S. base in Bahrain. They also reported attacks against U.S. naval logistics hubs and aircraft carrier refueling platforms at Oman’s Port of Duqm.

Kuwait said a drone attack damaged a drilling platform of its state-run oil company.

The United Arab Emirates said Sunday that its air defenses were responding to a missile threat detected outside the country’s borders, while Qatar reported three people were wounded due to falling debris from projectile interceptions.

Iranian media on Sunday reported blasts on the country’s southern coast, including at the energy and petrochemical hubs of Bushehr and Asalouyeh, the port cities of Bandar Abbas and Bandar-e Dayyer, and the Sirik area near Hormuz.

A communication tower was hit in the southern province of Kerman, injuring two people, according to the Mehr news agency.

—With assistance from Eltaf Najafizada and Jennifer A. Dlouhy.

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