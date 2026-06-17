Japan, Italy Agree to Promote Joint Fighter Jet Development

Rome, June 15 (Jiji Press)—Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, agreed Monday to promote the joint development of a next-generation fighter jet in cooperation with Britain. At their meeting in Rome, Italy, the two leaders also agreed to boost cooperation on economic security, including expanding supply chains for rare earths and other critical minerals. Takaichi said at a joint press conference following the talks that Japan will work with Italy to accelerate the trilateral Global Combat Air Program to develop a next-generation fighter jet. She also welcomed the signing of a memorandum on strengthening supply chains. Meloni said that Italy and Japan were strategic partners and that she was able to exchange views with her Japanese counterpart on a wide range of issues. The Japanese prime minister plans to propose a framework for the joint stockpiling of critical minerals at a Group of Seven summit set to begin in Evian, eastern France, on Monday. She discussed the proposal with Meloni ahead of the summit. They also confirmed bilateral cooperation in cutting-edge science and technology research, including space development, and issued a joint statement. The two leaders also discussed regional affairs and agreed to work together to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz following a deal between the United States and Iran to end fighting. It was their first meeting since they held talks in Tokyo in January, when Meloni invited Takaichi to visit Italy in the near future. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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