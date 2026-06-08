NATO Jets Shoot Down Drone in Latvian Airspace

Riga — NATO combat jets shot down a drone after it entered Latvian airspace, the country's military said on Monday.

The drone was a foreign aircraft that ended up in Latvian airspace as a result of “Russian electromagnetic warfare," the military said.

No further details regarding the origin or type of aircraft were initially available.

Residents in several eastern regions had previously been warned off a potential airspace threat.

In two regions, residents had been asked to seek shelter.

The air raid alarm was lifted again after the drone had been shot down.

NATO and EU member Latvia, which borders both Russia and Belarus, has seen a rising number of drone incidents in recent months.

On several occasions, stray drones used by Ukraine to strike targets in north-western Russia had ended up in the Baltic state’s airspace and crashed.

So far, no significant damage or loss of life has been caused. However, the incidents triggered a political crisis in Latvia and led to a change of government.

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