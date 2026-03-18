US Marines Airlifted into Finland During Arctic Exercise in First for NATO Franco-German Squadron

Mar. 16—U.S. Marines were airlifted into Finland's Arctic by NATO allies during a military exercise that highlighted the ongoing cooperation of U.S. and European forces in the strategically vital High North.

The airlift on Wednesday carried a rifle company belonging to the 6th Marine Regiment from Bardufoss, Norway, to Rovaniemi, Finland, as part of exercise Cold Response, according to a Marine Corps statement Friday.

Two KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft operated by the Franco-German Binational Air Transport Squadron flew alongside a third KC-130J from Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252, based at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., to transport the Marines north.

For the Marine Corps, the operation demonstrated how aviation and logistics units can quickly move combat forces across the Arctic, where long distances, extreme weather and limited infrastructure complicate military operations.

"As we continue to shape the future of distributed aviation operations and maneuver warfare, long-range assault support platforms will play an increasingly pivotal role," said Marine Maj. Rich Webb, a KC-130J pilot and weapons and tactics instructor with VMGR-252.

Cold Response is a biennial exercise led by Norway that is designed to test how NATO forces operate together in Arctic conditions and defend the alliance's northern flank.

More than 20,000 troops are participating this year, including roughly 4,000 U.S. personnel from the Marines, Air Force and Army.

Last week's flight to Finland marked the first time the Franco-German squadron has transported U.S. Marines, the statement said.

The Arctic has taken on increased strategic importance in recent years, as the region grows more significant for security and shipping routes.

Russia has strengthened its military presence there, and its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 pushed two European countries famous for their neutrality to join the alliance.

Finland was granted NATO membership in 2023, followed by Sweden in 2024, strengthening NATO's presence in Russia's backyard.

After landing in Finland, the contingent from Echo Company, 2nd Battalion linked up with equipment and supplies that had been moved into position by Combat Logistics Battalion 6, which completed a multiday convoy through Norway, Sweden and Finland.

"These integration flights exemplify how deliberate joint planning and seamless execution transform two capable units into a unified, effective team," Webb was quoted in the statement as saying.

The KC-130J Super Hercules used in the exercise can conduct aerial refueling, transport troops and cargo, and operate from short or austere airfields with limited infrastructure.

The airlift was coordinated by the NATO Combined Air Operations Centre in Bodo, Norway, which oversees air operations across the Nordic region, the Baltic Sea, the north Atlantic Ocean and the Barents Sea.

The two allied aircraft belonged to the Binational Air Transport Squadron, a joint French and German unit based at Evreux-Fauville Air Base in northern France.

Formed in 2022, the squadron includes about 300 French and German pilots, maintainers and support personnel who train and operate as a single unit.

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