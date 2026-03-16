Several Gulf States Report New Missile and Drone Attacks

Cairo — Several Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, have reported new missile and drone attacks.

Saudi Arabia's defence ministry said six ballistic missiles were shot down over the al-Kharj governorate on Saturday evening. Authorities said several drones had also been intercepted earlier in the day, mainly in the east of the country.

The Prince Sultan Air Base, which is also used by the US military, is located in al-Kharj and has been repeatedly targeted by Iranian projectiles since the start of the war with Iran.

Kuwait's civil aviation authority said the country's international airport was targeted by several drone attacks on Saturday evening, damaging its radar system. No injuries were reported, it said in a post on X. Kuwait has temporarily closed its airspace.

The United Arab Emirates has come under the heaviest fire among Gulf states during the conflict with Iran. Authorities in the emirate of Fujairah said on Saturday that air defences intercepted a drone, but falling debris sparked a fire.

Fujairah's media office said firefighting operations were still under way on Saturday evening. A Jordanian citizen was slightly injured in the incident. Officials did not specify what exactly had caught fire. The port of Fujairah is an important storage and transshipment hub, particularly for oil.

Qatar's defence ministry said on X that the country had been targeted during the day by four ballistic missiles and a number of drones launched from Iran. Its armed forces had intercepted all incoming missiles and drones.

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