Amada Weld Tech Highlights Wire Compacting Solutions

Amada Weld Tech highlights its range of wire compacting heads, designed to address the evolving needs of the automotive, aerospace and electronics industries, on a new webpage.

Amada Weld Tech’s compacting and crimping solutions transform stranded wires into solid, cuboid shapes, resulting in connections that are stronger, more reliable and free of projecting wires. This approach reduces contact resistance, which minimizes heat generation at the joint and can extend the lifespan of electrical systems by mitigating thermal cycling and mechanical stress.

The elimination of additional components, like terminal lugs and wire end sleeves, streamlines assembly, may reduce overall product weight and lower manufacturing costs.

Amada Weld Tech’s compacting and crimping technology is well suited for copper wires, with or without tin or silver plating, and is effective for a wide range of wire sizes, including twisted pairs and multi-sheathed cables. The company’s solutions are already in use for applications such as safety belt and temperature sensors, battery electrical distribution, airbag initiators and Y and T cable connections in electric vehicles.

The new webpage provides detailed product information and allows customers to filter by compacting force and copper braid cross-sectional area to compare products.