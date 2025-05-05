Milwaukee Tool Announces New Type 2, Full Brim Safety Helmets

Milwaukee expands their lineup of personal protective equipment (PPE) with the introduction of the BOLT Full Brim Safety Helmets- Type 2 Class C (Vented) and Class E (Non-Vented) Safety Helmets.

Offering protection from both top and side impacts, these new safety helmets are the industry’s lightest weight full brim safety helmets and are engineered to stay up to 15°F cooler than competitive type 2 full brim helmets.

“Through continuous research and user feedback conducted across the country, we recognized a growing demand for better protection, as well as improved comfort on the jobsite,” explains Kyle Anderson, group product manager at Milwaukee Tool.

Anderson adds, “Our new Full Brim Safety Helmets deliver comprehensive impact protection without compromising on comfort, offering an innovative solution for users seeking more protection compared to Type 1 hard hats but prefer the traditional look and feel of it."

The Type 2, Full Brim, Class C and Class E Safety Helmets are ANSI/ISEA Z89.1-2014 Type 2 certified and third-party tested for comprehensive jobsite protection. Designed to enhance safety, these helmets offer protection against both top and side impacts while helping guard against environmental elements. The helmets also meet Energy Absorption Capacity clauses 4.2.1.2 (Front), 4.2.1.3 (Side), and 4.2.1.4 (Rear), as well as Retention System clauses 4.2.3 (Strength) of the EN12492:2012 standard.

The BOLT Full Brim Safety Helmets feature a padded suspension with a swinging ratchet adjustment system, allowing users to achieve a secure, customizable fit with an easy-to-adjust dial. A five-point adjustable chin strap delivers added stability and slip and fall protection. This helmet's interior incorporates foam padding along the sides with ventilation holes, optimizing airflow to promote airflow for a cooler, more breathable wearing experience. An antimicrobial, washable sweatband and liner help prevent odor and bacteria buildup for improved hygiene and extended product life.

For further adaptability, the helmets are part of the MILWAUKEE BOLT System, featuring six total accessory slots (four BOLT slots and two universal slots) that allow users to secure additional PPE and accessories. Each helmet includes a BOLT Headlamp Mount—compatible with most headlamps—and a BOLT Marker Clip for quick access to pens and markers. Additionally, users have the option to customize their helmets with company logos or select custom colors.

The new BOLT Safety Helmet flame-resistant Chin Strap can be purchased separately or included with the Full Brim Safety Helmet. Engineered to fulfill the needs of power utility, ironworkers/welding and electrical trades, the strap is flame resistant and features five-point adjustability for a secure and comfortable fit. This new chinstrap can also be used on any existing Milwaukee Tool Type 2 Safety Helmets, both front brim and no brim options.