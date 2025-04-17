Alva Industries Expands SlimTorq Torque Motor Series

Alva Industries (Alva) has expanded its SlimTorq series of slotless frameless motors with new diameters, available in 25mm, 85mm and 160mm size variants.

Alva has also introduced a new three-phase Hall-effect sensor option, available across the entire SlimTorq lineup. These sensors feature open-drain output, a built-in 1.2kΩ pull-up resistor and 5VDC supply voltage, enabling integration for applications requiring commutation or simple speed and position feedback.

SlimTorq is thin and light, making it usable for high-precision and high-speed applications on land, sea, air and space. SlimTorq motors are manufactured by Alva’s FiberPrinting technology which enables ironless and slotless motor windings with up to 60% copper fill factor.

Applications for SlimTorq motors include:

High Precision Gimbals

Medical Devices & Surgical Robots

Defense & SatCom

Light Robotics

Marine Propulsion

Metrology

Semiconductor

“FiberPrinting allows us to break through the limitations of conventional motor manufacturing,” said Nicolas Giraudo, chief commercial officer at Alva Industries, “With SlimTorq, our customers benefit from a unique combination of slim design, high torque density, linearity and scalability - all while reducing weight and optimizing heat dissipation.”