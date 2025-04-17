E-Z LOK Set to Launch Drive Tool Assortment Kit

E-Z LOK has created a drive tool assortment kit containing a variety of sizes.

While these drive tools were already offered individually and in insert kits, this new kit offers everything together.

Director of Sales & Marketing Kyle Lindsly-Roach said, “We decided to offer this assortment kit based on customer feedback indicating that having all of the sizes in one package would be highly beneficial.”

Made from steel, these tools can install slotted E-Z LOK threaded inserts like solid wall inserts for metal and knife thread inserts for wood. All drive tools in the assortment kit fit in standard power tools.

Kit drivers can be used to install inserts with internal threads from #6 to 3/4 and M3 to M16. They’re useful for maintenance departments, machine shops and manufacturing facilities.

Regarding the importance of this product launch, Lindsly-Roach said, “We hope that it will offer an easier way for our customers to access all of the tools needed to install our solid wall and knife thread inserts in one place.”

The drive tool assortment kit will be available for sale early next year through E-Z LOK’s distribution partners.