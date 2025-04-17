Trax’s Cloud-Based eMRO and eMobility Suite Picked by Amerijet International

Trax announced that Amerijet International Airlines selected Trax’s eMRO and eMobility suite to enhance its maintenance operations and support its digital upgrades.

Trax began implementing its solutions, including the QuickTurn, TaskControl, Line Control, and EzStock mobile apps and cloud hosting services, to streamline Amerijet’s workflows and provide real-time access to information and transactions from anywhere, whether online or in offline mode.

Trax’s cloud-based approach will enable Amerijet to focus on its core operations. Amerijet expects its adoption of Trax's technology will drive improvements in productivity, data accuracy and operational performance.

"We are thrilled Amerijet International Airlines selected Trax to digitize its approach to aviation maintenance," said Omar Santos, Trax’s vice president of global services and support.

Santos added, "Our eMRO and eMobility suite, combined with our cloud hosting services, will empower Amerijet to achieve even greater efficiency, compliance and operational excellence through innovation."

“Amerijet compared multiple M&E solutions with an eye towards quality, efficiency and compliance. We look forward to improving our capabilities and processes with Trax to support our customers and deliver safe, reliable aircraft to our operation,” said Raymond Bennett, Amerijet’s senior vice president, technical operations.