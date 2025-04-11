Bluetail Launches Solution for Fleet-Wide Compliance and Digital Records Management

Bluetail has announced the launch of its newest product: Bluetail Fleet.

Designed specifically for Part 135 and 91 operators managing multiple aircraft, Bluetail Fleet enables teams to efficiently organize, access, and manage aircraft records, while ensuring consistency and compliance.

“Business aviation operators have told us that they continue to have labor shortages and need a more efficient, intelligent solution to reduce the time and cost tied to maintenance and inspections,” said Bluetail CEO Roberto Guerrieri.

Guerrieri continued, “Bluetail Fleet is that solution—developed in close collaboration with our customers to deliver greater control, streamlined compliance, and significant time savings for operators managing anywhere from a few aircraft to large-scale fleets.”

Key features of Bluetail Fleet include:

All-in-one hub for fast searching, sharing and protection - Platform

Streamlined pre-buys, conformities and audits – Built-in Compliance

Faster support and personalized service – Priority CSM & Support

Enhanced security and simplified access – SSO/SAML

Centralized record access and automation – Mx-tracking Integrations (Veryon and Traxxall)

“Fleet was built to simplify the complex—from compliance tracking and conformity inspections to AOG research and audit readiness. By reducing manual effort and aligning seamlessly with maintenance tracking systems, we help operators boost efficiency and keep their aircraft flying,” said Bluetail CTO Kent Pickard, “The new feature greatly simplifies the tracking of ADs, SBs, Chapter 4/5 items and alterations."

Bluetail Fleet also offers predefined search templates and bulk search tools—cutting audit and conformity research time by up to 50%.