FL Technics Selects dentCHECK for Dent-Mapping and Aircraft Surface Damage Inspection

FL Technicsn has adopted 8tree’s dentCHECK technology to enhance its aircraft surface damage inspection processes.

By incorporating dentCHECK into its Vilnius and Kaunas base maintenance operations, FL Technics aims to improve inspection accuracy, streamline workflows and enhance service efficiency.

“As an organization committed to continuous innovation and service excellence, we are always looking for cutting-edge solutions that optimize our operations,” said Algirdas Norušas, base maintenance development manager at FL Technics.

Norušas continued, “Integrating 8tree’s dentCHECK into our workflow enables our team to deliver faster, more precise, and digitally integrated surface damage inspections. This aligns perfectly with our goal of maintaining the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and customer satisfaction in aircraft maintenance.”

“I’m excited to welcome FL Technics as the latest addition to the growing community of dentCHECK users,” said Leonard Buck, marketing & business development manager, 8tree.

Buck added, “FL Technics’ commitment to delivering high-quality MRO services aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance efficiency and reliability in aircraft surface inspections. By integrating dentCHECK into their operations, FL Technics joins more than three dozen airlines, MROs, and OEMs that rely on our technology for end-to-end digitalized 1-click 3D dent-mapping. We look forward to supporting their mechanics and engineers with cutting-edge inspection solutions.”

The dentCHECK platform is a handheld-portable, completely wireless 3D scanner tool with integrated AR that is purpose-built for the aviation maintenance industry and recognized by all major aerospace OEMs. It has also been integrated into drones and robotic automation cells.

Airlines & MROs across the commercial, military, cargo and business aviation sectors use 8tree’s dentCHECK tool and 8tree’s dentCHECK-as-a-service for mapping aircraft damage and creating SRM-compliant digital damage reports.

With integrated AR, dentCHECK provides instant, actionable measurements for critical airframe damage while boosting consistency (18x), accuracy (20x), efficiency (90% time-savings) and eliminating human subjectivity.