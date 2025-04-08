The Weather Company Launches Maverick Dispatch with Airline Partners

The Weather Company has launched Maverick Dispatch, a global weather and flight tracking solution. The SaaS-based platform, already in use by Breeze Airways and Horizon Air, combines forecast technology and expertise with artificial intelligence to help airlines anticipate and respond to weather-related challenges.

"In today's complex aviation environment, dispatchers are overwhelmed with data but starved for actionable intelligence," said Sheri Bachstein, president of The Weather Company, "While others are reducing their spend in aviation technology, we’re accelerating efforts. Maverick Dispatch transforms fragmented data streams into clear, contextual insights that enable faster, more informed decision-making."

Launch partner Breeze Airways reports significant early benefits.

“The reduced alert fatigue and contextual highlighting of critical information means our team spends less time hunting for data and more time making smart decisions that benefit our guests,” said Garrett Urry, manager of flight dispatch at Breeze Airways.

Developed in collaboration with airlines, key capabilities of Maverick Dispatch include:

Advanced Weather Visualization: The Weather Company’s proprietary Global High-Resolution Atmospheric Forecasting (GRAF) system offers comprehensive weather impacts through intuitive mapping technology.

AI-driven Insights: Predictive models for terminal airspace convective risk (TrACR), airport capacity insights and taxi time analytics help airline operators anticipate and recover from operational disruptions.

Unified Cloud Platform: SaaS-based architecture ensures consistent access across teams for oversight and feature deployment.

Streamlined Workflows: Intelligent alert management and integrated data visualization reduce cognitive load.

“In an environment where seconds count, Maverick Dispatch is streamlining and simplifying flight tracking and weather awareness on the dispatch desk,” said Kenneth McNaught, dispatch manager at Horizon Air.

McNaught continued, “Leveraging the advanced weather forecasting and tools of The Weather Company into this updated platform is sure to become another game changer from this innovative company helping us to become safer and more efficient as an airline.”