DDC-I to Exhibit at the Aerospace Tech Week Europe

DDC-I announced that it will showcase its Deos safety-critical multi-core RTOS at Aerospace Tech Week Europe, which will be held April 2-3 at the MOC Event Center Messe München in Munich Germany.

“DDC-I has been a pioneer in the development of safety-critical avionics software for nearly 40 years,” said Gary Gilliland, vice president of marketing at DDC-I, “We look forward to showcasing our world class DO-178, FACE-compatible, multi-core RTOS and sharing our technology with avionics developers and OEMS at Aerospace Tech Week.”

Deos is a safety-critical embedded RTOS that employs patented cache partitioning, memory pool and safe scheduling. First certified to DO-178 DAL A in 1998, Deos provides certified conformant FACE OSS Safety Base and Safety Extended Profiles that feature hard real-time response, time and space partitioning, with support for Rate Monotonic, ARINC-653 and POSIX interfaces.

SafeMC technology extends Deos’ capabilities to multiple cores, enabling developers of safety-critical systems to achieve multi-core performance without compromising safety critical task response and guaranteed execution time.

SafeMC employs a bounded multiprocessing (BMP) extension of the symmetric multiprocessing architecture (SMP), safe scheduling and cache partitioning to minimize cross-core contention and interference patterns. These features enable avionics systems developers to address issues that could impact the safety, performance and integrity of a software airborne system executing on MCP, as specified by the FAA and EASA in A(M)C 20-193.