Spaero Launches Email-To-RFQ System for Parts Procurement

Spaero is launching its email-to-RFQ (Request for Quote) process, called eRFQ. This AI technology is set to accelerate parts procurement.

Spaero founder Myles Corey has experienced the challenges and inefficiencies during the aircraft parts procurement process. From time-consuming manual searches to fragmented communication systems, the complexities of traditional workflows have hindered the industry.

“Throughout my career in aviation, I’ve seen how outdated procurement processes create unnecessary delays and cost inefficiencies. We set out to address these pain points head-on,” said Corey, “With our new eRFQ feature, we’ve cut through the complexity and delivered a solution that is as simple as it is powerful—helping airlines get what they need, faster and at a lower cost.”

Spaero’s eRFQ feature streamlines the ordering process by allowing users to send a request for a quote via email. This bypasses the need to navigate complex interfaces, saving time and minimizing errors.

The system’s AI technology then analyzes the request, matches available parts or repair options and responds with a list of solutions. Users can then confirm their order quickly.

In Spring 2025, all partner airlines will gain access to the full Spaero platform.