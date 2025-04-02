Satair Adds 5 Million Airbus Part Numbers and Services to Its E-Commerce Platform

Satair recently expanded its e-commerce platform, Satair Market, with the addition of 5 million Airbus proprietary part numbers and associated services. This strengthens Satair’s connection to Airbus and could enhance customer experience for its global base of airlines, lessors, and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) providers.

The integration of Airbus parts and services onto Satair Market represents the migration of products from the existing Airbus Spares platform. By consolidating these offerings, Satair combines Airbus proprietary parts, OEM parts from a network of suppliers, used serviceable material and surplus parts offered through a marketplace feature by third-party sellers.

“Satair Market has been evolving since its launch in 2020, and this is a significant leap forward,” said Torben Ruberg, Satair’s chief information officer.

Ruberg continued, “By successfully bringing a portfolio of 5 million Airbus part numbers onto the platform, we are harmonizing our offering and investing further in intelligent automation and enhanced functionality. This is just the beginning—our commitment to innovation and customer-centric development will continue to drive the evolution of Satair Market.”

Satair’s Chief Commercial Officer Paul Lochab said, “Customers want the ease and efficiency of e-commerce they’re accustomed to in their daily lives. That’s the mindset behind Satair Market—making business transactions with Satair as simple and efficient as possible, all in one place. Whether your business with Satair involves OEM parts or Airbus parts and services, you will benefit from the same modern digital experience.”

With this latest development, Satair transitions from a two-channel setup to a unified platform, offering the entire product portfolio for Airbus in a single digital space.