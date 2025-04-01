Czech Airlines Technics Launches New Narrow-Body Aircraft Paint Shop

Czech Airlines Technics (CSAT) has launched a new paint shop at Prague Airport. It is designed for narrow-body aircraft, and its capacity is up to 35 machines per year.

“By launching the operation of the new paint shop, we are expanding our portfolio of services. Clients can now use our complex offer, from base and line maintenance to aircraft painting. All this in one place, which will save customers time, costs, and logistics,” said Petr Doberský, chairman of the Czech Airlines Technics board of directors.

He added, “We are convinced that the paint shop will strengthen our competitiveness and further deepen relationships with leasing companies, for whom painting is the most sought-after service. At the same time, it represents great potential for handling job orders outside the main maintenance season, which usually runs from April to October. The planned capacity of the paint shop is up to 35 projects per year. We have already confirmed eight orders for this year, which demonstrates the great interest of clients in this type of service.”

The first customer of the new paint shop was Austrian Airlines.



The 1,800 m² paint shop is designed for narrow-body aircraft of the A321 and B737-900 types. It was created by rebuilding the original Hangar S at Václav Havel Airport Prague.

“The opening of the new paint shop rewrites our history, because this service has never before been offered at Prague Airport. This provides the opportunity for Czech Airlines Technics to address a new market segment and thereby strengthen its competitiveness,” said Jiří Pos, chairman of the Prague Airport board of directors, the sole owner of CSAT.

The paint shop building is constructed of energy-efficient panels which reduce heat loss. For painting aircraft, CSAT uses electrostatic paint guns that ensure high paint adhesion and minimize waste. The paint shop is also equipped with air conditioning and recuperation energy-saving systems.

The project has obtained special certifications (EASA Part-145 and DOA), which guarantees compliance with aviation regulations and smooth handover of the aircraft to customers.

CSAT invested a total of 81 million crowns in the new paint shop project, including the construction of administrative premises and facilities for workers within the hangar main area.