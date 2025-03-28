Jamco America Announces Testing Service Capabilities for Product Design Cycle

Jamco America, Inc. announces extensive testing capabilities for the aerospace, automotive, space, defense and marine product testing industries. As a Federal Aviation Authority (FAA)-accepted dynamic test facility, Jamco America can test mechanical, static load, fire, ballistic and environmental properties.

Jamco America experts help companies evaluate products during the design cycle and have been involved in dynamic tests for passenger seats and attendant seats integrated with a class divide.

The company also performs static tests for products like:

Galleys

Closets

Lavatories

Bar counter units

Divider and ceiling panels

Stowage bins

Seat/seat furniture

Galley décor panel upgrades

Additionally, there's the capacity for life cycle tests on items like flight deck cockpit doors, as well as slip resistance tests for lavatory floor mat changes.

Jamco America’s dynamic test facility is one of few FAA-accepted facilities in the U.S. In addition to performing FAA tests, Jamco has been contracted to conduct dynamic test training on behalf of the FAA. As an FAA Organization Designation Authorization (ODA) Office, Jamco America can also provide consultation for FAA certification tests and their requirements.

The materials testing lab is ideal for earlier phases in the design process to evaluate the mechanical properties of new materials, particularly metals and advanced composites. This test facility can evaluate the tensile strength, compression strength and other key mechanical properties at room temperature and elevated temperature profiles.

Equipped with an accelerator-type impact system, the facility is capable of testing products in highly specified acceleration profiles. It also includes sensors and data acquisition technology.

The testing facilities also include flammability, heat release, smoke density and fire containment testing, static load testing, ballistic testing and product cycle testing to evaluate the lifecycle of a component or assembly. Jamco America can also conduct other customer-requested tests.