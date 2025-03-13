Embraer CEO Outlines Plans for Aircraft Manufacturing and Maintenance in Poland

Francisco Gomes Neto, president and CEO of Embraer, is visiting Poland this week with a senior commercial and defense team, engaging with existing, new, and potential partners in the following areas: manufacturing, final assembly, maintenance and repair, passenger-to-freight conversions, research & development and eVTOLs.

The first announcement comes with the Łukasiewicz Institute of Aviation (iLOT), focusing on Research and Development activities in the fields of materials, future flight technologies, aeronautical design and future maintenance processes.

Francisco Gomes Neto said, “Embraer has been part of the Polish aviation ecosystem for over 25 years, and now, with Embraer growing strongly across the globe, we are committed to expanding our industrial engagement together with Polish partners covering manufacturing, final assembly, maintenance and repair. To support this growth, Embraer plans to help develop the capabilities and skills that will drive the Polish aerospace sector to the next stage of success.”

“These initiatives in manufacturing, maintenance, and training, may position the Polish economy to take advantage of the high value opportunities in the global aerospace arena, and could generate US$3bn in value for Poland over 10 years, potentially creating 5,000 jobs”, continued Gomes Neto.

In a long-term strategic move, Embraer is looking at partners for parts manufacturing and for a potential final assembly line for its KC-390 Millennium multi-mission military aircraft, which is currently receiving orders from around the world. Embraer sees Poland as the right strategic partner to join forces and build modern generation military equipment, creating high-value jobs. The aircraft assembly and associated aftermarket ecosystem could result in value creation of close to $1 billion and 600 jobs.

In commercial aviation, Embraer is increasing production and actively seeking to improve its supply chain in Poland – a road show to meet new suppliers was recently completed. Polish industry is already a major supplier to Embraer’s E2 program, as the seats are made in Świebodzin, auxiliary power units in Rzeszów and key engine components in Kalisz, contributing 1,350 jobs in the supply chain and $30 million to procure goods and services in Poland in 2024. Other projects under discussion include a landing gear overhaul facility for the E-Jets E2 and conversion of E190 aircraft into freighters. The total package in commercial aviation could potentially translate into more than $2 billion investment in 10 years and more than 4,400 jobs.

Embraer already has a presence in Europe, as 30% of the E2 is manufactured in the EU; the wings are made in Portugal, and other key components are made in France, Germany, Austria, Spain, and Belgium. Whereas for the KC-390, 42% of the supply chain comes from the EU.

Visiting Warsaw alongside Gomes Neto, Embraer President and CEO Arjan Meijer said, “I congratulate LOT for its impressive growth and profitability. We wish to continue our deep-rooted partnership with Poland for decades to come, going beyond selling aircraft, to fostering and accelerating Poland’s aviation ecosystem. The E2 is the low risk, high reward choice, offering a seamless, low cost, transition to the new aircraft. The E2 is the most efficient, reliable, and comfortable aircraft for LOT, and it provides almost $900 million in economic benefits compared to the competition. The E2 is the aircraft that will best support the airline’s profitable and sustainable growth, as well as the ambitions for the new Central Airport hub (CPK) – just as Embraer jets do already at global hubs like Paris, Chicago, Amsterdam, and of course Warsaw.”

Embraer is offering Poland its KC-390 Millennium military transport aircraft. This NATO-interoperable aircraft has been acquired by Netherlands, Czech Republic, Portugal, Hungary, Brazil, Austria and South Korea, and selected by Slovakia and Sweden.

“In offering the KC-390 Millennium to Poland, a leading NATO nation, we have the opportunity to engage with Poland’s well established and expert industrial and defense community. An opportunity for Poland to become a key member of the European KC-390 ecosystem, with an outstanding industrial, training, and support package. Poland is for us more than a potential customer, but a true operational and industrial long-term partner, and the perfect location for the European assembly line we want to develop,” said Frederico Lemos, Chief Commercial Officer of Embraer Defense & Security.