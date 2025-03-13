Skyservice Named First Authorized Honeywell Nacelle Service Centre in Canada

Skyservice Business Aviation has announced its official designation as an Authorized Honeywell Nacelle Service Centre in Canada. This milestone showcases Skyservice’s standing as a global maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider, certifying the organization to perform critical nacelle system services for business aircraft operators nationwide.

“Skyservice is committed to delivering unparalleled maintenance solutions that maximize aircraft reliability and efficiency, ensuring our customers’ satisfaction and trust,” said Benjamin Murray, President and CEO at Skyservice. “With this designation, we are proud to be the first provider in Canada to offer aircraft operators and owners enhanced value and quality service on nacelle servicing and repair.”

As an Authorized Honeywell Nacelle Service Centre, Skyservice is equipped to provide comprehensive service on Honeywell HTF7000, HTF7350, HTF7250 and HTF7500 nacelles on leading business aircraft, such as the Challenger 300, Challenger 350, Embraer Legacy 400/500 and Praetor 500/600. Additionally, Skyservice offers comprehensive Nacelle Maintenance Service Plan (MSP) coverage, including corrosion treatment, repair and replacement, routine inspections, and both scheduled and unscheduled parts and labour services.