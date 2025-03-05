Dedienne Aerospace Announces Renewal of CFM LEAP Tooling License for 10 Years with CFM International

Dedienne Aerospace and CFM International¹ announce the renewal of the CFM LEAP tooling license for 10 years. This renewed partnership underscores the strong relationship between CFM and Dedienne Aerospace, built on nearly a decade of trust and expertise. Since 2015, Dedienne Aerospace has supported 163 customers worldwide, helping them enhance their capabilities for the CFM engines.

Over the past decade, Dedienne Aerospace has provided high-quality equipment to support the LEAP global MRO ecosystem. This collaboration is focused on the tooling requirements of Safran Aircraft Engines and GE Aerospace engine shops, Premier MRO shops, and numerous third-party MROs, contributing to improved operational performance.

“This renewal signifies more than just continuity; it reinforces our pivotal role within the LEAP MRO ecosystem and acknowledges our industrial expertise and commitment to supporting global growth,” said Guillaume Justamon, VP Programs of Dedienne Aerospace.

During this time, Dedienne Aerospace has also expanded its global service footprint, positioning itself as a trusted partner for LEAP-licensed MROs. Thanks to its innovative mindset and technical prowess, the company has consistently met the evolving needs of the engine maintenance industry.

As the demand for tooling grows and maintenance operations become increasingly complex—with a focus on performance restoration and full overhauls—Dedienne Aerospace is ready to deliver reliable, high-quality tooling to effectively support the global MRO network.

“We are delighted to strengthen our structuring partnership with Dedienne Aerospace. Their expertise in supplying high-standard tooling represents a key asset as we’re expanding our global MRO ecosystem to support the fast-growing LEAP engine fleet,” said Bénédicte Bonnet, Executive Vice President for CFM parent company, Safran Aircraft Engines.

In line with CFM’s forward-thinking vision, Dedienne Aerospace is already delivering advanced maintenance solutions, including preventive maintenance and inventory management, through ToolLive, the leading innovative digital platform. This license renewal presents a strong partnership and reinforces Dedienne Aerospace’s role as a leader in innovation and customer satisfaction.

¹ CFM International is a 50/50 joint company between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines.