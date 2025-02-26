.A.F.E. Structure Designs Supports Canadian Army's Boeing CH47 Fleet with Innovative Solutions for Fuel Tank Loading and Securing

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs Supports Canadian Army's Boeing CH47 Fleet with Innovative Solutions for Extend Range Fuel Tank Loading and Securing

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs, a leading innovator in aircraft loading and securing systems, is proud to announce its collaboration with the Canadian Army's fleet of Boeing CH47 helicopters. The company has designed and patented a state-of-the-art 360° roller cradle and a shoring system featuring CELS Technology to efficiently load, secure, and protect the extended-range Robinson fuel tanks used by the CH47 fleet.

The patented 360° roller cradle allows operators to effortlessly load and unload the extended fuel tanks in and out of the aircraft with minimal effort. This cutting-edge design is engineered to provide ease of movement, ensuring smooth transitions and reducing manual labor, thus enhancing operational efficiency.

In addition to the roller cradle, S.A.F.E. Structure Designs has developed a shoring system utilizing Cell Technology. This system protects the floor of the aircraft while simultaneously allowing the aircraft's winch cable to pass through, facilitating the loading of additional cargo with precision and safety. The innovative shoring system ensures that the extended fuel tanks remain securely in place, while also maintaining the aircraft's functionality for other loading needs.

These patented solutions are revolutionizing the way the Canadian Army loads and secures extended-range fuel tanks, said [Johnny Buscema, President and CEO at S.A.F.E. Structure Designs. Our products enhance both the speed and safety of operations, making the process of loading and unloading fuel tanks not only more efficient but also safer for the personnel involved. This technology is a highly a sought-after solution for many other US allied Army's operating the Boeing CH47.

With its innovative designs and proven efficiency, S.A.F.E. Structure Designs is setting a new standard in the aviation industry, ensuring that military and commercial fleets can operate with enhanced safety and productivity.