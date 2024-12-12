Hatz Enters Mobile Generator Market for Recreational Vehicles and Industrial Applications

Motorenfabrik Hatz and Hatz Americas Inc. announced they are expanding their power generation product portfolio to include AC and DC mobile diesel generators for the recreational vehicle and industrial markets. The new offerings provide prepackaged, sound attenuated solutions for power generation and hybrid battery charging.

The announcement comes immediately after Motorenfabrik Hatz formally acquired the rights to the products, patents, drawings, and inventory for RV generators previously produced by Dometic Italy SPA. Hatz had supplied engines for those RV generators since 2002, and in that time had delivered ten thousand engines to Dometic.

“We are very pleased to be able to bring these models completely in house for production,” said Mike Hartoonian, president and CEO of Hatz Americas Inc. “The AC version ensures the uninterrupted supply of a 50-state legal model for the RV market and adjacent spaces, while the new DC versions will continue to position Hatz as the leader in diesel/electric hybrid applications.”

Hatz has been a long-time supplier of diesel engines for Dometic’s RV generator sets. Since 2002, the Germany-based power solutions specialist has delivered more than 30,000 engines to Dometic.

Manufacturing and testing of the 1B30VE engines used in the generators will continue to take place at the primary engine plant in Ruhstorf, Germany. Final assembly of the generator sets will occur at Hatz’ new production facility in Italy. The first model released is the GD3200-120 Silent Pack with RV package which is available to order immediately. This will be followed by the BD3000-56 Silent Pack for use in either 28V or 56V hybrid battery charging systems.