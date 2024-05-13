Traxxall Enhancements Driven by Customer Feedback

JSSI continues to invest in its portfolio of software offerings and in the evolution of Traxxall – a powerful digital platform that streamlines maintenance operations and enables data-powered decision making and planning. Part of JSSI Software, Traxxall provides analyst-supported maintenance tracking, inventory management, and MRO tools to support diverse fleets and virtually all jets, turboprops, and helicopters.
Maintenance Tracking Software
- Additional functionality for Traxxall 360 is available, and its Due List now features projection customization options for all units of measure, allowing for full customization of reports.
- Log Entries and MTRs now have an option to display multiple e-Signatures when applicable, providing a more secure and efficient digital signature experience for document authentication.
- Other updates include Excel and PDF report enhancements, copying open Snags to easily create a duplicate of an existing Snag for any required follow up, and more.
Inventory Manager
- Traxxall 360 has new updated order functionalities that is available for placing and receiving orders.
- Traxxall Inventory Manager introduced a new email notification to receive the Part List Report in Excel format via email at a scheduled time. When you choose for the email to be sent, Traxxall will automatically generate an Excel report containing set inventory information, which is delivered directly to the indicated inbox.
- New company logic for clearing cost on unserviceable materials is now available, preventing inconsistencies by allowing the cost sets for unserviceable parts to be blank.
- An added copy down feature for the Reconcile screen was added Traxxall 360, extending capabilities across desktop and mobile devices.
MRO
- Traxxall MRO Manager presents new features for creating and managing jobs for third-party aircraft.
- Engine, APU, and Propeller tasks from Traxxall’s Master Core are now available for applicable aircraft models.
- Enhanced freight cost handling automatically creates freight additional cost lines within the job.
- Other updates include the ability to lock down closed or invoiced jobs to provide additional security for unwanted notifications; additional Snag functionality; enhancements for estimates and invoices; and more.