Traxxall Enhancements Driven by Customer Feedback

JSSI continues to invest in its portfolio of software offerings and in the evolution of Traxxall – a powerful digital platform that streamlines maintenance operations and enables data-powered decision making and planning. Part of JSSI Software, Traxxall provides analyst-supported maintenance tracking, inventory management, and MRO tools to support diverse fleets and virtually all jets, turboprops, and helicopters.

Maintenance Tracking Software

Additional functionality for Traxxall 360 is available, and its Due List now features projection customization options for all units of measure, allowing for full customization of reports.

Log Entries and MTRs now have an option to display multiple e-Signatures when applicable, providing a more secure and efficient digital signature experience for document authentication.

Other updates include Excel and PDF report enhancements, copying open Snags to easily create a duplicate of an existing Snag for any required follow up, and more.

Inventory Manager

Traxxall 360 has new updated order functionalities that is available for placing and receiving orders.

Traxxall Inventory Manager introduced a new email notification to receive the Part List Report in Excel format via email at a scheduled time. When you choose for the email to be sent, Traxxall will automatically generate an Excel report containing set inventory information, which is delivered directly to the indicated inbox.

New company logic for clearing cost on unserviceable materials is now available, preventing inconsistencies by allowing the cost sets for unserviceable parts to be blank.

An added copy down feature for the Reconcile screen was added Traxxall 360, extending capabilities across desktop and mobile devices.

MRO