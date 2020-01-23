MK Test Systems Achieve Intrinsic Safety Certification for New Loop Resistance Tester

MK Test Systems’ latest loop resistance tester, the ExLRT, has just been awarded ATEX and IECEx Intrinsic Safety certification. UL certification is due to follow within weeks, making the ExLRT the most suitable loop testing tool for airlines and MROs available on the global market.

The classification of the ExLRT as safe to use in Zone 0 means that the ExLRT can be used on all aircraft – fueled as well as unfueled – enabling customers to carry out loop resistance testing using a significantly lighter and technologically advanced tool than the current industry standard LRT.

A detailed program of document updates is underway by Boeing to ensure operators have full confidence in the approval status of the tool. The aircraft manufacturer has released a Multi Operator Message (MOM) confirming that the ExLRT is an approved alternative to the LRT, and advising that they will grant a Non-Technical Objection (NTO) to all airlines and MROs who wish to use the ExLRT prior to the AMMs being updated in 2020.

Alan Wilson, Engineering Director at MK Test Systems commented “the Intrinsically Safe certification of the ExLRT is the latest stage in what has been an extensive and close collaboration with Boeing to create a world-class tool. The main requirement for the ExLRT was that it absolutely had to be Intrinsically Safe - we knew that once that aspect was achieved that the product would be well-received within the industry.”

Carl Bullock, MD added “The ExLRT has been developed as a much-needed replacement for the existing LRT. It eradicates the problems commonly associated with the current tool which is heavy, uses ageing technology and has obsolescence issues. There are no concerns whatsoever about the suitability of the EXLRT as a new tool for MROs, and I’m incredibly proud of the team for their efforts in developing such a fantastic new product.”

The ExLRT is available to order now, with the first units being delivered to Boeing within the month.

The addition of this latest model means that MK Test Systems now offer a complete family of loop and joint resistance testers with a wide range of specifications and capabilities suitable for both MRO and OEM environments.



