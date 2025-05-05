    Global Ground Support Unveils GTV-5000 Glycol Transfer Vehicle

    May 5, 2025
    Global Ground Support, provider of aircraft ground support equipment, announces the launch of the GTV-5000, a Glycol Transfer Vehicle designed to revolutionize glycol handling operations with unmatched efficiency, precision, and sustainability.

    In response to the increasing demands of airport and ground service operations, the GTV-5000
    streamlines fluid transfer, reduces operational downtime, and advances environmental goals through smarter technology and robust engineering.

    Key Advantages of the GTV-5000:

    • Efficiency & cost savings - Reduces turnaround times by taking the dispensing station directly to the deicer. The GTV-5000 empowers crews to work faster and smarter — minimizing downtime and cutting operational costs.
    • High-capacity fluid transport - A 5,425-gallon tank ensures extended operational range with fewer refills, ideal for high-traffic or remote deicing operations.
      Universal Compatibility - Engineered to integrate seamlessly with all commercial deicers, providing operational flexibility without the need for reconfiguration or new equipment.
    • Off-season utility - Beyond transfer operations, the GTV-5000 serves as a mobile storage unit during off-season months, maintenance, inspections, and fluid management.
    • Advanced monitoring - Onboard flowmeters deliver precise glycol dispensing data in real time – in support of exact billing, improved resource management, and operational accountability.
    • Supports sustainability - Optimized transfer processes and advanced monitoring reduce emissions, fluid waste, and  environmental impact — supporting ESG initiatives.

    "During the demonstration period, customer feedback on the GTV-5000 was extremely positive," said — Mark Stevenson, chief engineer-R&D, Global Ground Support. "Citing its ease of use, time-saving capabilities, and seamless integration into their existing operation. The response confirmed that we’re delivering exactly what the industry needs — an innovative, impactful, and future-ready glycol transfer and management solution.”