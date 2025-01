Global Ground Support, LLC, has been awarded a delivery/purchase order valued at $10.8 million to supply 11 GL-1800 and seven GL-2875 deicing trucks to the United States Air Force.

"Since 1999, the Department of Defense (DoD) orders have been a cornerstone of our business, and this order demonstrates their continued support and confidence in Global products," the company states.

Production and delivery of these vehicles will be in the first half of 2025.