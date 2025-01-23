IDEMIA and SITA Take Airport Operations into the Future with Computer Vision Innovation

IDEMIA Public Security, leader in computer vision and digital technologies, biometrics, and security, and SITA, air transport technology innovator, are expanding their partnership to tackle key challenges in baggage handling and airport operations.

With innovation at the heart of its mission, IDEMIA Public Security has developed and successfully implemented the Augmented Luggage Identification Experience, ALIX, an innovative approach to baggage identification through the use of highly accurate biometric bag identification technology, capable of recognizing and matching baggage even when physical tags are missing.

By combining IDEMIA’s advanced computer vision, cutting-edge biometric algorithms, and AI-powered capabilities of ALIX with SITA’s strong global infrastructure and expertise in baggage processing, this collaboration aims at enhancing operational support, improves baggage handling and repatriation, reduces costs, and elevates the overall experience for both passengers and airlines.

With global air travel recovering strongly – passenger numbers soared to 5.2 billion in 2023, surpassing 2019 levels according to the SITA Baggage IT Insights 2024 report – the need for efficient baggage handling is more pressing than ever. Despite this surge, the industry has made remarkable progress. The baggage mishandling rate decreased from 7.6 to 6.9 per 1,000 passengers in 2023, showing a 9.2% year-on-year improvement, thanks to investments in technology as highlighted in the report.

This collaboration between SITA and IDEMIA will drive further advancements by integrating computer vision into baggage processes, allowing for better tracking of luggage from check-in to final destination. This enhanced tracking reduces the risk of lost or delayed luggage, giving passengers better visibility and control over their baggage journey, a growing demand from travelers.

Additionally, the collaboration will bolster operational efficiency and accuracy at airports, while offering a comprehensive approach to baggage handling. 85% of airports have introduced self-bag drop technology, and 32% of passengers now use mobile phones for baggage collection updates, reflecting a clear trend towards automation. By using computer vision in baggage handling, airports and airlines can further reduce human error and enhance the speed and accuracy of baggage delivery.

"The air transport industry is facing unprecedented challenges as passenger numbers continue to surge, with global traffic expected to double by 2040. Airports and airlines are struggling to keep pace with this growth, particularly when it comes to baggage handling," said Nicole Hogg, portfolio director, baggage at SITA.

"Delays, mishandling, and inefficiencies still pose significant operational bottlenecks, impacting both the passenger experience and airport resources. This is why our partnership with IDEMIA is so crucial. By integrating computer vision into baggage processing, we are tackling these challenges head-on. Together, we’re setting a new standard for how the industry handles baggage, reducing mishandling and delivering a smoother, more secure journey for everyone involved."

The partnership also addresses a critical industry challenge: how to ensure interoperability and security among airports, airlines, and governments without requiring complex integrations.

"With our shared mission to enhance the overall baggage handling experience for the air transport industry and for the passenger, IDEMIAis proud to partner with SITA," said Gaurav Gupta, SVP and global head of sales, travel & transport at IDEMIA. "As a result of our strong legacy with biometrics and many decades of computer vision expertise, we have developed the Augmented Luggage Identification Experience (ALIX), an AI-driven baggage image matching solution.

"In partnership with SITA and integrated within SITA’s baggage portfolio, IDEMIA will help in redefining baggage processing within airports, improving airline operations, reducing baggage mishandling, and improving customer experience."

Building on the success of SITA’s existing baggage management solutions, such as SITA WorldTracer, which has reduced lost baggage by 77%, the integration of IDEMIA’s ALIX technology and AI-powered capabilities will enhance these capabilities further. Together, SITA and IDEMIA are creating a next-generation solution that redefines baggage tracking and airport operational efficiency.