Menzies Aviation names Milton Uribe as Vice President of Sales, Commercial and Business Development Americas

Menzies Aviation has appointed Milton Uribe as vice president of sales, commercial and business development covering the Americas region.

With over 25 years of experience in several senior roles in the aviation industry, Milton brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. He joins Menzies from Swissport, where he held several positions including VP sales & marketing, West Region & Canada; VP sales & marketing, USA; global key account manager; and most recently, chief commercial officer (CCO) LATAM and the Caribbean.

Prior to joining Swissport, Milton worked for Spain’s biggest airline, Iberia, for almost 20 years, where he held several roles including area manager USA and Asia before his departure in 2017.

At Menzies Aviation, Milton will be responsible for managing key customer partnerships and identifying new market opportunities to expand on the company’s growing footprint in the Americas.

“We are thrilled to welcome Milton to Menzies as our new vice president of sales, commercial and business development," said John Redmond, EVP Americas, Menzies Aviation. "Milton’s exceptional track record in driving growth, building strong partnerships and delivering innovative strategies makes him the perfect fit to join our commercial team. I’m confident his expertise and leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping our future success.”

Uribe added: “I am excited to join Menzies Aviation and look forward to collaborating with the talented team to drive growth, strengthen partnerships and explore new opportunities for success. I’m eager to get started and help shape the next chapter for Menzies Aviation in the Americas.”