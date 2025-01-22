Safeport Assists World's Largest Commercial Aircraft Land in Portugal

Aircraft handling services provider Safeport successfully assisted Global Airlines Airbus A380-841, registered 9H-GLOBL, as it landed at Beja Airport, Portugal.

This marks the second time Safeport has provided ground support for the iconic Airbus A380 at Beja, following its first historic involvement in 2018 with Hi Fly’s Airbus A380, 9H-MIP.

The Global Airlines Airbus A380, ferried by Hi Fly, arrived in Beja from Dresden, Germany.

Safeport’s team was responsible for all ground handling services, including providing Ground Support Equipment (GSE), aircraft towing, potable water, lavatory service, aircraft cleaning and comprehensive airport logistics. These services are vital for ensuring the smooth and efficient arrival of such a massive aircraft, with operations carried out seamlessly and safely.

Safeport says this event highlights its continued leadership in handling the largest passenger aircraft in the world. The successful management of this remarkable plane underscores Safeport’s ability to oversee large-scale operations.

Having previously supported the Hi Fly Airbus A380 in 2018, Safeport continues to demonstrate its expertise in assisting these exceptional machines with precision and care.

The 2018 arrival of Hi Fly’s A380 9H MIP, dedicated to the “Save the Coral Reefs” campaign by the Mirpuri Foundation, attracted hundreds of spectators to Beja Airport and marked a significant moment in aviation history.

Safeport says its team has built a track record in providing world-class ground handling services for a wide range of aircraft, from private jets to the largest commercial airliners. The company’s commitment to excellence ensures every operation runs smoothly, regardless of the size or complexity of the aircraft involved, the company says.