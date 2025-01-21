AHS/Menzies employs Lödige Industries’ automated ULD storage System in Jordan

Aviation Handling Services Jordan Ltd. (AHS) has begun using state-of-the-art technology from Lödige Industries at its newly developed Cargo Terminal at the Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Kingdom of Jordan.

Lödige Industries was contracted to provide the client an automated solution for handling imports and export shipments into and out of the Kingdom of Jordan. The project started in February 2022 and was finished in July 2024.

Lödige Industries designed, manufactured and delivered a customized automated storage system with a capacity of 136 Unit Load Devices (ULDs). This includes an Elevating Transfer Vehicle (ETV), the newest in the Kingdom of Jordan, which ensures reliable, fast and efficient storage and retrieval processes. The ETV is guided on rails and transports with its lift the ULDs vertically and horizontally at the same time.

A tailor-made conveyor system of powered roller decks is used for efficient and safe transport between different work areas. Here, elevating workstations (EWS) ensure optimized processes during build-up and break-down.

Lödige Industries also equipped the terminal with a cargo control system to interface with the client cargo management system as well as additional mobile terminal equipment, including mobile workstations and mobile workstation movers (formerly slave pallets and slave pallet movers).

To ensure smooth operations for AHS/Menzies, Lödige Industries provides maintenance support. The new terminal spans 8,000 square meters, featuring a Very Narrow Aisle (VNA) racking system with 2,400 skid positions, capable of accommodating a diverse range of single shipments and storing pallets of varying sizes and weights.

Additionally, approximately 4,000 square meters of space in front of the warehouse airside can be efficiently utilized for GSE and ULD, providing ample room for freighter handling. The handling capacity is expected to increase to 60,000 tons per year. The facility supports the regional operations of AHS/Menzies and Menzies Global Network.

“The fully equipped new freight terminal enables AHS/Menzies to automate its ULD handling to a large extent and ensures a high throughput of cargo for long-term growth at the Queen Alia International Airport," says Guy Walker, managing director of Lödige Systems Middle East. “As the leading supplier, we were able to meet all of the customer's requirements ranging from design and production to commissioning and maintenance from a single source.”

Dominique Ceulemans, managing director at AHS Jordan, adds, "We are pursuing a long-term growth plan and have therefore chosen a reliable and powerful system from Lödige Industries to equip our new cargo terminal. The high level of automation allows us to handle cargo quickly, efficiently and safely thus achieving the high-quality service we want to offer our customers.”