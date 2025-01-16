Lufthansa Group awards Swissport with ground handling contract at London Heathrow

Starting in April 2025, Swissport International will be providing full ground handling services for Lufthansa Group airlines and their passengers at London Heathrow Airport. The five-year deal underlines Swissport’s global expertise and experience with large base operations.

Swissport International, the global leader in airport ground services and air cargo handling, has won a five-year contract with Lufthansa Group to provide ground handling services for its airlines at London Heathrow Airport (LHR) until 2030.

As part of the agreement, Swissport will provide a full range of ground handling services for more than 40 flights per day, including passenger services, ramp handling, baggage management, aircraft cleaning, air cargo handling, and lounge hospitality services. The contract covers all flights of Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Lufthansa, and SWISS at one of the world’s busiest airports.

“We are very proud to extend our strong partnership with Lufthansa Group to their largest overseas airport. Operational excellence is key for our partners, and I am pleased we have been afforded the opportunity to demonstrate this to the four airlines,” says Karen Cox, CEO of Swissport UK and Ireland.

“Swissport's commitment to safety, sustainability, innovation, and customer service excellence aligns closely with Lufthansa Group’s goals for operational efficiency and passenger satisfaction. We are delighted that they have put their trust in Swissport to deliver high-quality and efficient services. Our team is ready to ensure smooth and safe operations at Heathrow Airport, meeting all demands of the airlines and passengers alike.”

To ensure a successful start of operations, Swissport will be investing significantly into new ground service equipment (GSE) already ahead of April’s launch. With more than 80% of the incoming motorized vehicles being electric, Swissport underscores its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint. Every new addition to Swissport`s fleet at Heathrow Airport will also be equipped with enhanced damage prevention safety systems, which are crucial for ensuring seamless airport operations.