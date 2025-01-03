Oshkosh AeroTech to Showcase Advanced Aviation Solutions at CES 2025

Oshkosh AeroTech, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation business and a leading provider of aviation ground support products, gate equipment and airport services, will demonstrate cutting-edge technologies and solutions at CES 2025, Jan. 7–10 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As part of Oshkosh Corporation’s booth #5616 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, Oshkosh AeroTech will highlight advancements in sustainability, autonomy, connectivity and intelligent monitoring systems for airports of the future.

“At Oshkosh AeroTech, we are dedicated to providing innovative solutions that support the aviation industry’s evolving needs,” said Ranjit Nair, president of Oshkosh AeroTech. “CES 2025, alongside our parent company Oshkosh Corporation, offers an exciting opportunity to showcase how our technologies are advancing ground support operations, driving efficiency and providing outstanding passenger experiences across airports.”

Innovating for the Airport of the Future

Oshkosh AeroTech’s presence at CES will emphasize its role in shaping the future of aviation through advanced ground support and gate equipment technologies, including:





iOPS Intelligent Monitoring Systems: A revolutionary fleet management solution that provides real-time data on ground support equipment and gate operations. The iOPS technology enables actionable insights, remote diagnostics, and promotes efficiency, helping address downtime and optimizing operations for smooth passenger flow.

Sustainable Ground Support Solutions: Cutting-edge electrification technologies designed to help control emissions, drive energy efficiency and align with environmental goals.

Operator Support Enhancements: Advanced telematics, geo-fencing and operator monitoring tools to help promote secure, efficient and environmentally responsible operations.

Autonomous Vehicles: Solutions which help promote efficient operations through the use of autonomous, self-driving vehicles and gate equipment.





Oshkosh Corporation at CES 2025

Oshkosh AeroTech’s innovations will be featured alongside Oshkosh Corporation’s broader portfolio of technologies, showcasing advancements in electrification, sustainability, autonomy and connectivity across industries. Attendees can explore how Oshkosh AeroTech’s solutions integrate seamlessly with Oshkosh Corporation’s vision for the future of neighborhoods, job sites and airports.

Highlights of the booth include: