Oshkosh AeroTech Announces Leadership Transition

Oshkosh Corporation, a leading innovator of purpose-built vehicles and equipment, announced the appointment of Ranjit Nair as president of Oshkosh AeroTech. Nair will succeed Chuck Durst, who will retire at the end of March 2025 after more than 39 years of dedicated service to the company.

Nair has more than 20 years of leadership in the heavy-duty equipment space and comes to Oshkosh from Epiroc, which recently acquired Stanley Black & Decker’s Infrastructure business where he served as the president of Stanley Infrastructure. Prior to Stanley Black & Decker, Nair worked at Deere & Company in roles across the U.S. and globally including vice president of global supply management as well as chief executive officer of John Deere India.

“We’re pleased to welcome Ranjit to Oshkosh AeroTech,” said John Pfeifer, president and chief executive officer of Oshkosh Corporation. “His global leadership experience and proven ability to drive technological advancements make him well-suited to lead our efforts in the aviation industry. We are confident that Ranjit’s strategic vision and collaborative approach will accelerate our growth, both domestically and internationally. We also want to extend our gratitude to Chuck Durst for his many contributions to the company, which have been instrumental in positioning Oshkosh AeroTech for future success.”

Nair’s appointment underscores Oshkosh AeroTech’s commitment to driving advancements in electrification, autonomy and connected solutions, positioning the business as a technology leader for aviation gate and ground support operations. With a focus on meeting the demands of dynamic passenger travel and freight trends, Nair will guide Oshkosh AeroTech in delivering innovative solutions to evolving industry challenges.

“I look forward to joining Oshkosh Corporation and leading the Oshkosh AeroTech business,” said Nair. “With a strong commitment to a people-first culture, Oshkosh delivers market-leading innovations across a diversified range of end markets. I’m excited to work with the team to advance its offerings for the aviation industry, while delivering exceptional customer value.”

Nair holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maryland and an MBA from Duke University.